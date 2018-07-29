US warns Germany, France, UK against bypassing sanctions on Iran

US senators from the Republican Party have sent a letter to the embassies of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in the United States with a warning against any possible moves to circumvent American sanctions against Iran, Sputnik reported quoting the news portal t-online.de.
"We write to urge you to comply with all American sanctions, but also to emphasize we would consider it particularly troubling if you sought to evade or undermine American statutes," the letter, which was dated Thursday and published by t-online.de, says.
The US lawmakers stressed that US sanctions were not just a government decree, but that many of them originate from federal laws passed by Congress.