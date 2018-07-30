No news yet from Armenian in Azerbaijan captivity

The parents of Karen Ghazaryan, who is in captivity in Azerbaijan since July 15, have no information yet about their son.
Smbat Mughdusyan, the prefect of Berdavan border village of Armenia’s Tavush Province, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“[His] parents are in touch with the Red Cross; they have petitioned to the European Court of Human Rights,” he said. “But they have no information yet from their son.”
On July 28, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia appealed to international organizations, and with respect to Ghazaryan’s matter.
Berdavan resident Karen Ghazaryan (born in 1984) had ended up in Azerbaijan for unknown reasons, and was captured.