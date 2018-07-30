Car rolls into Armenia gorge, 1 dead

YEREVAN. – One person has died after a road accident Sunday in Armenia’s Syunik Province.
The 911 emergency hotline received a call, at 10:27pm, informing that an accident had occurred on the Sisian-Goris motorway, as a car had rolled into the gorge, and rescuers were needed, informed the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
It was found out that a vehicle had gone off road and rolled about 20 meters into the adjacent gorge.
One person had died on the spot, while another person was hospitalized. Doctors say the injured is in critical condition.