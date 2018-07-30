News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 30
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Car rolls into Armenia gorge, 1 dead
Car rolls into Armenia gorge, 1 dead
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – One person has died after a road accident Sunday in Armenia’s Syunik Province.

The 911 emergency hotline received a call, at 10:27pm, informing that an accident had occurred on the Sisian-Goris motorway, as a car had rolled into the gorge, and rescuers were needed, informed the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a vehicle had gone off road and rolled about 20 meters into the adjacent gorge.

One person had died on the spot, while another person was hospitalized. Doctors say the injured is in critical condition.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
California wildfire death toll reaches 6
President Trump has declared a state of emergency in the state…
 3 injured in Armenia road accident
Strong quake hits Indonesian island, killing at least 14
At least 162 people were injured, including 67 hospitalized with serious injuries...
 2 killed in French plane crash
There were three passengers and a pilot on board…
 Passenger bus rolls over in outskirts of Moscow
An operative rescue team left for the scene...
 3 workers killed in landslide in Myanmar
the incident occurred on Friday, when the workers were sleeping in a tent…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news