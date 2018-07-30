California wildfire death toll reaches 6

The death toll in The Carr fire—the ongoing wildfire in the US state of California—has reached six, and another seven people are considered missing, according to The Redding Record Searchlight.
The fire has so fire destroyed 500 houses and damaged 75 buildings.
Even though the already burnt area exceeds 48 thousand acres (about 19,500 hectares), solely 5 percent of the fire is localized up to now.
Around 38 thousand people have been evacuated from the surrounding settlements.
US President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in California.