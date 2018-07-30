News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 30
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Driver dies on the spot as car collides with roadside stones in Armenia, turns upside down
Driver dies on the spot as car collides with roadside stones in Armenia, turns upside down
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person has died as a result of a road accident Sunday in Armenia. 

The 911 emergency hotline received a report, at 10:41pm, informing that an accident had occurred on the Yerevan-Aparan motorway, there were affected, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a vehicle had gone off road, collided with roadside stones, and turned upside down.

The 58-year-old driver had died on the spot, while 33-year-old passenger was hospitalized. Physicians said the injured was in critical condition.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fatal car crash occurs in Armenia’s Aragatsotn
A few hours earlier, the person who died had seen his son off to the army, and he was returning from the military commissariat…
 Sochi fire: Workers reportedly killed by distillery explosion
People who were in the wooden house made moonshine…
Man injured in Yerevan glass workshop explosion dies 4 days later
Three people were hospitalized after the blast…
 4 people injured in Chinese helicopter crash
No one on the ground was injured…
Parisien: 7 injured in France shooting
The attackers arrived at the scene by car after 4am…
Armenia citizen dies in Russia fire
A fire had broken out at a house in Sochi town…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news