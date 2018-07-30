Driver dies on the spot as car collides with roadside stones in Armenia, turns upside down

One person has died as a result of a road accident Sunday in Armenia.
The 911 emergency hotline received a report, at 10:41pm, informing that an accident had occurred on the Yerevan-Aparan motorway, there were affected, and rescuers were needed.
A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
It was found out that a vehicle had gone off road, collided with roadside stones, and turned upside down.
The 58-year-old driver had died on the spot, while 33-year-old passenger was hospitalized. Physicians said the injured was in critical condition.