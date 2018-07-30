News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 30
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.89
EUR
559.03
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Armenia ex-ruling party to voice developments around second President at international platforms
Armenia ex-ruling party to voice developments around second President at international platforms
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The criminal case against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan has no connection with democracy, the rule of law, and the independence of the judiciary.

The National Assembly faction of the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA)—which, however, still has majority in parliament—has issued a statement with such content.

As per this statement, the RPA faction finds that this criminal case will deeply undermine Armenia’s domestic political developments, it encourages societal split in the country, this case is problematic in terms of lawfulness—especially with respect to constitutionality, and that the RPA faction will voice—through parliamentary diplomacy—these developments also at relevant international platforms and with formats.

A charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov—who was deputy Defense Minister during the events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—within the framework of the criminal case into these events, and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, and therefore a search for him was declared; Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan has been remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia law enforcers take second President by surprise
Things did not go as planned for Kocharyan…
 Newspaper: Manvel Grigoryan to be released from arrest?
His attorney says his client faces life and death…
 Newspaper: Armenia second President’s questioning to be video recorded?
Robert Kocharyan is coming to the country with a long-term objective…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM’s open and transparent stage has manipulation side
Representatives of the “anti-state” media are concerned…
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling party has 4 candidates for Yerevan mayor
But the first deputy prime minister is not among them…
 Newspaper: Armenia tycoon MP party leader’s mother also gets involved in pre-election work
The Tsarukyan Alliance has begun pre-election activities on all fronts…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news