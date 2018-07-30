News
Monday
July 30
ADB imposes no specific methodology for Armenia North-South Road Corridor construction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has issued a statement with respect to the construction of Armenia’s North-South Road Corridor. 

“In response to recent media coverage regarding the construction of the North-South Corridor, the Asian Development Bank would like to clarify the following,” the statement reads, in particular. “As a financing partner for the Government of Armenia for the North-South Corridor projects, ADB monitors and advises on the project implementation according to the Bank’s guidelines.

“In all ADB infrastructure financing decisions, including the North-South Corridor projects, ADB does not impose any specific construction methodology, while encouraging implementing agencies to ensure quality construction under an adopted methodology to maximize durability, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and extend the life of the infrastructure.

“We are confident that this remains the case in the implementation of the North-South Corridor and look forward to our continued partnership with the Government of Armenia to complete this critical infrastructure.”
