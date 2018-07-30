News
Monday
July 30
News
Tragic accident in Armenia’s Goris, one soldier dies
Tragic accident in Armenia’s Goris, one soldier dies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A contract serviceman has died, while another one was injured Sunday in a traffic accident in Armenia’s Syunik Province.

At around 10։40pm, a van—driven by Arman P., 41—and a car—with Vahik B., 56, behind its steering wheel—had crashed in Goris town.

According to shamshyan.com, the driver of the car had suffered injuries and was taken to Goris hospital. But the passenger of this vehicle—Armen Minasyan, 29—had died on the way to hospital.

Minasyan was serving at a Ministry of Defense military unit, as a contract soldier.

The driver of the car also is a contract serviceman at the same military unit.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
