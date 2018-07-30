Turkey opposition politician: We need to see this hand, which Armenia has extended, as historic opportunity

Turkey’s opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) member Mustafa Sarıgül, who is also former mayor of densely Armenian-populated Şişli district of Istanbul, has reflected on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement with respect to normalizing relations with Turkey.
“Prime Minister of Armenia Pashinyan said they were ready to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey without preconditions,” Sarıgül wrote on Twitter. “We [Turkey] need to see this hand, which Armenia has extended, as a historic opportunity with diplomatic importance. Ultimately, our hand is the hand of brother Azerbaijan.”