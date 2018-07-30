News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 30
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Turkey opposition politician: We need to see this hand, which Armenia has extended, as historic opportunity
Turkey opposition politician: We need to see this hand, which Armenia has extended, as historic opportunity
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey’s opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) member Mustafa Sarıgül, who is also former mayor of densely Armenian-populated Şişli district of Istanbul, has reflected on Armenian  Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement with respect to normalizing relations with Turkey.

“Prime Minister of Armenia Pashinyan said they were ready to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey without preconditions,” Sarıgül wrote on Twitter. “We [Turkey] need to see this hand, which Armenia has extended, as a historic opportunity with diplomatic importance. Ultimately, our hand is the hand of brother Azerbaijan.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA: Formal congratulations with Turkey have stopped
The Armenian side will not congratulate President Erdoğan, said the ministry spokesperson...
 Armenian MP of Turkey: We will struggle for opening of Armenian-Turkish border
This is very important for the Armenian community in Istanbul...
 Kurdish presidential candidate of Turkey pledges to open Armenian-Turkish border without preconditions
Turkey will conduct snap presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24...
 Turkish PM: If Armenia abandons hostile attitude, Turkey will respond positively
We do not want to be hostile to anybody, especially our neighbors...
 PM: Armenia ready to establish diplomatic ties with Turkey
“You know that Turkey is putting forward preconditions…
“Specialist” on Turkey TV shows how to search for “Armenians’ treasures”
Archaeologists, however, have complained against such programs…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news