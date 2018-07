Sasun Harutyunyan, 29, who was injured in an explosion at a glass workshop in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on July 25, on Sunday died at Yerevan Research Center of Radiation Medicine and Burns, informed shamshyan.com.

As reported earlier, and the walls of this workshop had partly collapsed in the blast.

Three people were hospitalized after the explosion. Subsequently, two of them were transferred to the aforementioned research-center hospital.