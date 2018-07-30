WP: Trump complains about “shouting” journalists

The US President Donald Trump repeatedly tried to ban reporters because they ask questions that he considers impertinent, and their behavior is disrespectful, The Washington Post reported referring to several current and former officials from the presidential administration.
At various moments throughout his presidency, Trump has sought to punish journalists for the way they ask him questions, the source said.
“These people shouting questions are the worst. Why do we have them in here?” Trump said, according to an administration official.
According to WP sources, Trump's senior aides resisted his orders and convinced the President that these steps could have unpleasant consequences and further complicate the relationship of the White House with the journalistic pool.
Meanwhile, the White House took actions against CNN correspondent. On July 25, the White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins was not allowed to cover one of the events involving the US President Donald Trump.
However, these move immediately provoked a wave of protest in all the media, including Fox News- Trump’s favorite television network.
Olivier Knox, president of the White House Correspondents Association said that the organization will challenge any further efforts by Trump to limit the access of journalists who "offend him.”