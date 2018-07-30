Fatal car crash occurs in Armenia’s Aragatsotn

One person has died in a major road accident Monday in Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province.

At around 2pm, two cars crashed head-on on the Ashrarak-Byurakan motorway, at the administrative area of Byurakan village.

According to shamshyan.com, one person died on the spot, while another person suffered injuries and was hospitalized.

A fire and rescue squad had arrived at the scene.

The rescuers and the people together brought the dead and the injured out of the vehicles.

As per the source, both drivers are from Byurakan village. In addition, a few hours ago, the person who died had seen his son off to the army, and he was returning from the Ashtarak town military commissariat to his village.