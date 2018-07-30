PM on economic monopolies in Armenia: We shall not have abuse of dominant position

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday chaired a consultation, during which the discussants conferred on the avenues for preventing the abuses by companies with a monopoly position in various domains of economy, as well as for ensuring fair and conscientious economic competition in the country.

The press office of the government informed about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The PM instructed those in charge of the respective domain to once again discuss the offered recommendations, come to specific conclusions, and submit the results to him.

“We shall not have monopolies and cases of abuse of dominant [economic] position [in Armenia],” Pashinyan noted, above all, in conclusion. “Our task is that there shall not be market accessibility problems [in the country]—not just de jure, but also de facto.”