Dollar loses value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.82/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.07 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 561.84 (up by AMD 2.81), that of one British pound totaled AMD 631.08 (up by AMD 1.84), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.68 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 237.37, AMD 18,920.7 and AMD 12,815.28, respectively.