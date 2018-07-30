News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 30
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.82/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.07 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 561.84 (up by AMD 2.81), that of one British pound totaled AMD 631.08 (up by AMD 1.84), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.68 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 237.37, AMD 18,920.7 and AMD 12,815.28, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM on economic monopolies in Armenia: We shall not have abuse of dominant position
Nikol Pashinyan on Monday chaired a respective consultation…
 Dollar goes down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Armenia PM to gasoline importers: There is no longer political barrier in country
We are now working on the tax legislation amendment, so we try making the arena more appealing for investments…
 Armenia starts discussions on 2019 State Budget draft
The debates are held at the Ministry of Finance…
 Dollar gains ground in Armenia
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 240.71, AMD 19,044.94 and AMD 13,005.92, respectively...
 Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Offshore organizations have become vice in our history
Investigations have resumed into the businesses affiliated with former ruling party MP and former head of the Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders, Mihran Poghosyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news