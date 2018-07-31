Parents angered by religion-related questions in Istanbul Armenian schools’ exams

The religion-related questions in the final exams of Armenian schools in Istanbul, Turkey, have caused discontent among parents.
Even though these questions were intended specifically for Christians, the Armenian schoolchildren received low scores, and this has angered their parents, according to Hürriyet newspaper of Turkey.
As per the parents, in the case when the religion-related questions for Muslims were very easy, specifically difficult questions were chosen for Christians, in order to give low grades to these children.
Karun Kovan, the founder of Istanbul’s Karagözyan Armenian school, noted, however, that the Turkish Ministry of National Education was not at fault in this regard, since clergymen from the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople had sent these questions to the ministry.
But Fr. Tatul Anuşyan, chairman of the commission that prepared these questions, said the latter were prepared together with teachers, whereas the schoolchildren who had received low scores had simply not prepared for the exam.