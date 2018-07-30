Sochi fire: Workers reportedly killed by distillery explosion

A distillery explosion has reportedly caused the fire in Sochi that occurred on Sunday leaving eight people dead, Interfax reported.

According to the source, people who were in the wooden house made moonshine and, apparently, tasted it on the spot, while it turned out that most of the workers were drunk.

As a fire broke out they simply could not react as soon as possible and died on the spot.

As reported earlier, eight workers from the CIS countries were killed as the result of the fire in Sochi, while three more, including a teenager, were hospitalized with burns.

An investigation has been launched over the incident.