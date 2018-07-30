News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 30
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Sochi fire: Workers reportedly killed by distillery explosion
Sochi fire: Workers reportedly killed by distillery explosion
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

A distillery explosion has reportedly caused the fire in Sochi that occurred on Sunday leaving eight people dead, Interfax reported.

According to the source, people who were in the wooden house made moonshine and, apparently, tasted it on the spot, while it turned out that most of the workers were drunk.

As a fire broke out they simply could not react as soon as possible and died on the spot.

As reported earlier, eight workers from the CIS countries were killed as the result of the fire in Sochi, while three more, including a teenager, were hospitalized with burns.

An investigation has been launched over the incident.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fatal car crash occurs in Armenia’s Aragatsotn
A few hours earlier, the person who died had seen his son off to the army, and he was returning from the military commissariat…
 Man injured in Yerevan glass workshop explosion dies 4 days later
Three people were hospitalized after the blast…
 4 people injured in Chinese helicopter crash
No one on the ground was injured…
Parisien: 7 injured in France shooting
The attackers arrived at the scene by car after 4am…
Armenia citizen dies in Russia fire
A fire had broken out at a house in Sochi town…
Body of 6-year-old child found after extinguishing fire in Yerevan
The fire alert was received at 11 a.m. on Monday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news