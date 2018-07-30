Presidents of Armenia and Italy make a statement for the press

YEREVAN.- President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian made a statement for the press.
Earlier it was reported that the plane of President of Italy Sergio Mattarella has landed in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport. He was welcomed by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
At the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian, Sergio Mattarella is paying a two-day state visit, and together with his daughter, Laura Mattarella.
The official welcoming ceremony was followed by the two presidents’ tête-à-tête and, subsequently, an extended meeting of delegations of the two countries.
Within the framework of his state visit, the Italian president will meet with Armenia’s top leadership, and he will be hosted by the Catholicos of All Armenians.
Also, the Mattarella-led Italian delegation will visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.