Eliminating malaria-carrying mosquitoes does not impact ecosystem, shows study

Pompeo: US to invest $113 million in Indo-Pacific region

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.07.2018

Use of e-cigarettes and tobacco products raises oral cancer risk

Armenian MFA: 4 ethnic Armenians are among Sochi fire victims

Armenian Embassy in Russia requests relevant authorities to find out cause of Gor Hovakimyan's death

Armenia Ombudsman: No information about Armenian in Azerbaijani captivity

Italy president: Karabakh conflict has political solution only

Lavrov: Russia keeps its global military presence to further support its defensive capacity

PSG 3-2 Atletico

Presidents of Armenia and Italy make a statement for the press

Japan to withdraw air defense systems after threat reduction from North Korea

WP: Trump complains about “shouting” journalists

Fatal car crash occurs in Armenia’s Aragatsotn

Sochi fire: Workers reportedly killed by distillery explosion

Dollar loses value in Armenia

PM on economic monopolies in Armenia: We shall not have abuse of dominant position

185 babies were born in Yerevan on July 27-29

Armenian criminal authority detained at Dubai airport

MOD: Armenia to participate in NATO military exercises in Georgia

Winter Olympics’ champion dies at 38

Man injured in Yerevan glass workshop explosion dies 4 days later

4 people injured in Chinese helicopter crash

Turkey opposition politician: We need to see this hand, which Armenia has extended, as historic opportunity

Magnetic surgical cement heals spinal fractures, provides targeted drug delivery

The Guardian: British FM refers to his Chinese wife as Japanese

Italy president arrives in Armenia

Grigoryan visits China, discuses launching solar cells’ manufacturing in Armenia

Iran’s MFA: Talks with today’s US are impossible

Karen Khachanov still top tennis player of Russia

Sevan Startup Summit ends with 6 prize-winners

Alexis Ohanian shows Armenian carpet bought for his daughter

Parisien: 7 injured in France shooting

Teen left Florida beach with hookworms, mom says health officials were slow to respond

Armenian actor to run for Yerevan mayor’s seat

Armenia citizen dies in Russia fire

Body of 6-year-old child found after extinguishing fire in Yerevan

Real Madrid fan provokes Barça supporters

Tragic accident in Armenia’s Goris, one soldier dies

Japan approves clinical trials of stem cell treatment for Parkinson's disease

Neymar admits to World Cup 2018 diving

Kim Kardashian debuted a brand new look

Driver dies on the spot as car collides with roadside stones in Armenia, turns upside down

Presidential, parliamentary voting kicks off in Zimbabwe

ADB imposes no specific methodology for Armenia North-South Road Corridor construction

Research shows how diet can prevent bad, even criminal behavior

Armenia ex-ruling party to voice developments around second President at international platforms

Ibrahimović nets first hat trick in MLS

Car rolls into Armenia gorge, 1 dead

California wildfire death toll reaches 6

No news yet from Armenian in Azerbaijan captivity

Blog Li: Blossoming and green Armenia-Tsaghkadzor, Kecharis Monastery

Civil Contract Party holds board meeting

US warns Germany, France, UK against bypassing sanctions on Iran

3 injured in Armenia road accident

Turkey boat capsizes, killing 6 people

Ex-head of Volkswagen suspected of tax evasion in Germany

Running vs. Walking: Which is better?

Milosevic's lawyer at the Hague tribunal killed in Belgrade

Iran’s Zarif: US needs to quit its addiction to sanctions

3 dead, 7 injured in shooting in New Orleans

Strong quake hits Indonesian island, killing at least 14

Cuban leader and French FM agree to strengthen political dialogue

US judge's controversial decision paves way for 3D guns to be available online

Erdogan: Turkey will apply international arbitration if US blocks sale of F-35 fighter jets

White House restores question to Trump-Putin transcript

Henrikh Mkhitaryan meets Thomas Tuchel

Armen Sarkissian: I have big dreams for Armenia

Erdogan warns US will lose a ‘strong and sincere ally’

Inmates hack prison tablets and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars

Hayk Toroyan’s friend: He shaved, spayed perfume and said ‘If I’m captured I don’t want them to think I’m untidy”

State Department: US paid no monet to North Korea for return of its troops remains

How plastic is doing damage to penises

CBS investigates its CEO

2 killed, 5 injured in Afghanistan midwifery school shooting

2 killed in French plane crash

Study: The dark side of antibiotic ciprofloxacin found

Russia allocates 1.3 billion rubles for IL-96 production modernization

Ecuador President criticized for deal with US on Assange

Mediterranean diet may slow psoriasis progression

Pope Francis accepts McCarrick resignation as cardinal

Passenger bus rolls over in outskirts of Moscow

3 workers killed in landslide in Myanmar

Puigdemont urges Madrid to offer solutions on Catalan crisis settlement

Italy President to arrive in Armenia, along with daughter

Russia MFA comments on situation regarding Armenian chief of CSTO

Arsenal score five goals against PSG

Moscow does not consider Yerevan statement on CSTO chief’s replacement to be professional, source says

Glucotypes reveal new patterns of glucose dysregulation

Armenia PM holds phone conversation with Belarus’ Lukashenko

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 300 times in passing week

Armenia 2nd President’s legal defender: Decision to declare state of emergency is in line with law

Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: We can’t figure out connection between charged article and specific actions

Jennifer Lopez to celebrate boyfriend Alex Rodriguez‘s birthday

Risky business: linking Toxoplasma gondii infection and entrepreneurship behaviours across individuals and countries

MFA: Armenia proposes CSTO partner states to start Secretary General replacement process

Kanye West talks about dealing with suicidal thoughts

Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: It was clear that this is a directive

Armenia 2nd President’s office: Kocharyan’s arrest is unlawful

Armenia 2nd Presidents’ attorneys present details