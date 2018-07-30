Lavrov: Russia keeps its global military presence to further support its defensive capacity

The Russian Federation possesses the information about military plans of the US and other countries against it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday in his speech before the participants of the Russian educational youth forum Terra Scientia, TASS reported.
"Rest assured, we will be provided with information about the schemes harbored by the militaries of both the US and other Western countries against the Russian Federation," Lavrov stated in response to the question about how Russia meets modern challenges in the sphere of security. The minister highlighted that Russia keeps its global military presence to further support its defensive capacity.
"No matter what is happening in the world, our security as a state, the security of our citizens and our sovereignty will be duly protected. [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin repeatedly stated it, and I assure you that it is based on real material changes that are taking place in our country and our army," Lavrov concluded.