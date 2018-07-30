NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.07.2018

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella has arrived on a state visit to Armenia at the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian.

Within the framework of his state visit, the Italian president will meet with Armenia’s top leadership, and he will be hosted by the Catholicos of All Armenians.

Mattarella-led delegation will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The presidents of Armenia and Italy will attend the opening ceremony of the Armenian-Italian Cultural Heritage Preservation Center.

Famous Armenian comedian Hayk Marutyan has been nominated for the post of Yerevan mayor by Civil Contract party, member of the party Alen Simonyan said on Sunday.

The decision was made during the meeting of the Civil Contract party board. The party voted to choose the first number in their list.

A body of six-year-old child who was killed in a fire in one of the Yerevan districts was found.

The fire alert was received at 11 a.m. on Monday. It was reported that grass caught fire, and there is an injured person. The firefighters discovered a body of six-year-old child.

Armenia will take part—with a four-member team—in NATO’s Noble Partner 2018 multinational military drills in Georgia, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

These drills, in which more than 3,000 military servicemen will participate from NATO member and partner countries, will formally kick off Wednesday and conclude on August 15.

Soldiers from Georgia, US, UK, Germany, Estonia, France, Lithuania, Poland, Norway, Turkey, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will partake in these military exercises.

An Armenian citizen has died in a fire in Sochi, Russia.

Armenia’s Emergency Situations Ministry established contact with the crisis management center of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai (region) where it was informed that one of the fire casualties was Armenian citizen Nirvard Harutyunyan (born in 1950).