Pompeo: US to invest $113 million in Indo-Pacific region
Pompeo: US to invest $113 million in Indo-Pacific region
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

Building on President Donald Trump’s “Indo-Pacific” strategy, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced $113 million in new regional investments focused on technology, energy and infrastructure, Reuters reported.

“These funds represent just a down payment on a new era in U.S. economic commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” Pompeo said a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Pompeo said the United States “will oppose any country” which seeks to dominate the region in what appeared to be a reference to Beijing amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea.
