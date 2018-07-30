Italy president: Karabakh conflict has political solution only

YEREVAN. – Italy will support peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, President Sergio Mattarella said in Yerevan.

According to him, Italy, being the OSCE presiding country, will contribute to the settlement of the conflict based on the provisions of the Helsinki Final Act.

“It is necessary to ensure peace. We will do our best to resume peace talks. There is only political solution for a long-term peace within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group that will be acceptable to all and will be based on the provisions of international law,” the Italian President said.