Armenian President hopes that Italy will soon ratify Armenia-EU agreement
Armenian President hopes that Italy will soon ratify Armenia-EU agreement
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The conversation between President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella went on in a warm atmosphere. The sides discussed a wide range of issues of Armenian-Italian agenda, Armen Sarkissian told the reporters in briefing. He underlined that the sides reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the interstate relations.

“We agreed that extra efforts should be made to give a new, dynamic impetus to Armenian-Italian relations both in bilateral and multilateral formats, including in the format of Armenia-EU cooperation. We recorded that Italy, being the OSCE chairing country this year, will continue supporting the only international format of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement – OSCE Minsk group Co-chairs’ format. We referred to Armenia-EU cooperation. This is also an area where there is  a great potential for deepening the Armenian-Italian relations. In this context I hoped that Italy will soon ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement”, Sarkissian said, expressing conviction that the  state visit of the Italian President to Armenia will raise to a new level the political dialogue and cooperation between Armenia and Italy.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
