Armenia Ombudsman: No information about Armenian in Azerbaijani captivity

YEREVAN. – There is no information available regarding an Armenian civilian who is in Azerbaijani captivity for 16 days, Armenia’s Ombdusman Arman Tatoyan said.
The Armenian side has applied to international organizations requesting support in obtaining information about his location, he tweeted.
Mr. Garen Ghazaryan, an Armenian civilian in Azerbaijani #captivity for 16 days. No access for @ICRC, no info available. Got parents’ worrying concerns. Applied to international organizations requesting support in obtaining information about his location, physical safety & return— Arman Tatoyan (@atatoyan) July 30, 2018
Berdavan village resident Karen Ghazaryan (born in 1984) had ended up in Azerbaijan for unknown reasons, and was captured.
Azerbaijani side tried to present it as “the prevention of the reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces on the border”. The incident allegedly occurred in the direction of the Gazakh region. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said an Armenian serviceman was taken captive.
The Armenian Defense Ministry, however, officially declared that a resident of the Berdavan village of the Tavush region, born in 1984, Karen Ghazaryan is not serving and has never served in the Armed Forces of Armenia.