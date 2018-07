Four ethnic Armenians are among the fire victims in Sochi’s Adler region, the Armenian MFA informed.

“The Armenian Consulate in Sochi informs that there are 4 Armenians among the victims of the fire in Adler. Another Armenian is injured. The Consulate tries to check if they had citizenship of the Republic of Armenia”, reads the press release.

Earlier it was reported that a distillery explosion has reportedly caused the fire in Sochi that occurred on Sunday leaving eight people dead.