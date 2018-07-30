29 people arrested for 'economic disruption'

Iran’s Judiciary spokesman said that twenty-nine people have been arrested on charges of ‘economic disruption’ and will be soon put on trial, Mehr News reported.



Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei added that many of these arrested people are charged with capital crimes, punishable with execution.

He noted that more with similar charges will be arrested by Monday, adding that the trials will be held soon.

“These people have been prosecuted and arrested for disrupting the country’s monetary and currency system,” he added.

The spokesman did not disclose the names of the 29 arrested individuals.