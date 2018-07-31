News
Trump: Washington will not lift sanctions on Moscow
Trump: Washington will not lift sanctions on Moscow
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump is insisting that the United States will not lift sanctions against Moscow, reported The Associated Press.

Trump said Monday at a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that the sanctions would not change despite the Russians’ request.

“Sanctions on Russia will remain, as-is,” Trump said.

Conte first broached the subject at a White House news conference and said lifting the sanctions would be “unthinkable.”

Trump also scolded Germany for agreeing to use a Russian natural gas pipeline while, in his estimation, not paying enough for defense.
