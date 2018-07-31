Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan refuses to conduct OSCE monitoring in Nakhichevan direction

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan does not permit ICRC representatives to visit Armenian captive

Armenia, Italy presidents pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Armenia: Turkey shows no readiness to normalize relations without preconditions

MFA: Possibility of Pashinyan-Trump meeting is being discussed

Armenia MP writes petition to give up parliamentary seat

Armenia MFA: Yuri Khachaturov is still CSTO Secretary General

South, North Korea army generals hold talks

Armenia PM designates chief advisor

Armenia, Indonesia discuss tourism development

Newspaper: Armenia PM is fond of official office to be returned to President

Trump says ready to meet Iran’s Rouhani

Parents angered by religion-related questions in Istanbul Armenian schools’ exams

Trump: Washington will not lift sanctions on Moscow

German FM: Membership for Western Balkans in EU’s interest

29 people arrested for 'economic disruption'

Teen drowns in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

Armenians killed in Sochi fire identified

Italian President visits Matenadaran (PHOTOS)

China says door to US talks open

Armenian President hopes that Italy will soon ratify Armenia-EU agreement

Pompeo: US to invest $113 million in Indo-Pacific region

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.07.2018

Armenian MFA: 4 ethnic Armenians are among Sochi fire victims

Armenian Embassy in Russia requests relevant authorities to find out cause of Gor Hovakimyan's death

Armenia Ombudsman: No information about Armenian in Azerbaijani captivity

Italy president: Karabakh conflict has political solution only

Lavrov: Russia keeps its global military presence to further support its defensive capacity

Presidents of Armenia and Italy make a statement for the press

Japan to withdraw air defense systems after threat reduction from North Korea

WP: Trump complains about “shouting” journalists

Fatal car crash occurs in Armenia’s Aragatsotn

Sochi fire: Workers reportedly killed by distillery explosion

Dollar loses value in Armenia

PM on economic monopolies in Armenia: We shall not have abuse of dominant position

Armenian criminal authority detained at Dubai airport

MOD: Armenia to participate in NATO military exercises in Georgia

Man injured in Yerevan glass workshop explosion dies 4 days later

4 people injured in Chinese helicopter crash

Turkey opposition politician: We need to see this hand, which Armenia has extended, as historic opportunity

The Guardian: British FM refers to his Chinese wife as Japanese

Italy president arrives in Armenia

Grigoryan visits China, discuses launching solar cells’ manufacturing in Armenia

Iran’s MFA: Talks with today’s US are impossible

Sevan Startup Summit ends with 6 prize-winners

Parisien: 7 injured in France shooting

Armenian actor to run for Yerevan mayor’s seat

Armenia citizen dies in Russia fire

Body of 6-year-old child found after extinguishing fire in Yerevan

Tragic accident in Armenia’s Goris, one soldier dies

Driver dies on the spot as car collides with roadside stones in Armenia, turns upside down

Presidential, parliamentary voting kicks off in Zimbabwe

ADB imposes no specific methodology for Armenia North-South Road Corridor construction

Armenia ex-ruling party to voice developments around second President at international platforms

Car rolls into Armenia gorge, 1 dead

California wildfire death toll reaches 6

No news yet from Armenian in Azerbaijan captivity

Civil Contract Party holds board meeting

US warns Germany, France, UK against bypassing sanctions on Iran

3 injured in Armenia road accident

Turkey boat capsizes, killing 6 people

Ex-head of Volkswagen suspected of tax evasion in Germany

Milosevic's lawyer at the Hague tribunal killed in Belgrade

Iran’s Zarif: US needs to quit its addiction to sanctions

3 dead, 7 injured in shooting in New Orleans

Strong quake hits Indonesian island, killing at least 14

Cuban leader and French FM agree to strengthen political dialogue

US judge's controversial decision paves way for 3D guns to be available online

Erdogan: Turkey will apply international arbitration if US blocks sale of F-35 fighter jets

White House restores question to Trump-Putin transcript

Armen Sarkissian: I have big dreams for Armenia

Erdogan warns US will lose a ‘strong and sincere ally’

Inmates hack prison tablets and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars

Hayk Toroyan’s friend: He shaved, spayed perfume and said ‘If I’m captured I don’t want them to think I’m untidy”

State Department: US paid no monet to North Korea for return of its troops remains

CBS investigates its CEO

2 killed, 5 injured in Afghanistan midwifery school shooting

2 killed in French plane crash

Russia allocates 1.3 billion rubles for IL-96 production modernization

Ecuador President criticized for deal with US on Assange

Pope Francis accepts McCarrick resignation as cardinal

Passenger bus rolls over in outskirts of Moscow

3 workers killed in landslide in Myanmar

Puigdemont urges Madrid to offer solutions on Catalan crisis settlement

Italy President to arrive in Armenia, along with daughter

Russia MFA comments on situation regarding Armenian chief of CSTO

Moscow does not consider Yerevan statement on CSTO chief’s replacement to be professional, source says

Armenia PM holds phone conversation with Belarus’ Lukashenko

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 300 times in passing week

Armenia 2nd President’s legal defender: Decision to declare state of emergency is in line with law

Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: We can’t figure out connection between charged article and specific actions

MFA: Armenia proposes CSTO partner states to start Secretary General replacement process

Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: It was clear that this is a directive

Armenia 2nd President’s office: Kocharyan’s arrest is unlawful

Armenia 2nd Presidents’ attorneys present details

Karabakh army soldier wounded by Azerbaijan still in critical but stable condition

CSTO chief posts bail in Yerevan court

Car catches fire in Armenia, one passenger dies in hospital

US urges Armenia authorities to conduct earnest, credible, independent investigation into events of 1 March 2008

Newspaper: Armenia law enforcers take second President by surprise