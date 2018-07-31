Newspaper: Armenia PM is fond of official office to be returned to President

YEREVAN. – They say 26 Baghramyan Avenue in capital city Yerevan, and which once again will become the Office of the President of Armenia, is completely “idle,” according to Irates (Realistic) newspaper of Armenia.

“[But Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan is fond of the enormous ‘fortress’ which has been promised to President Armen Sarkissian.

“Baghramyan 26 has been ‘kept’ as a ‘reception venue’ that will be used during the reception of La Francophonie [summit] guests, the German Chancellor.

“Pashinyan is attempting to show all of his ‘governmental’ charms, by organizing the high-ranking guests’ reception at Baghramyan 26 which is ‘idle,’ when not only does he not have a contribution to inviting them to Armenia, but, also, they are doing everything [together] with the MFA so that Armen Sarkissian, the future ‘master’ of Baghramyan 26, does ‘not appear’ at all in the La Francophonie days, [that] they [the guests] do not greet him [Sarkissian] in the [same] way that they greet him [Pashinyan]. ‘He [the latter] is very envious [of Sarkissian],’ they said,” wrote Irates.