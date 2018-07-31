Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia chooses its candidate for Yerevan mayor

YEREVAN. - Although the leader of the Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan has not made a statement on his candidate ahead of upcoming elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan, everything has already been decided, Iravunk newspaper reported.
The Prosperous Armenia party directly boycotted the candidacy of Ararat Zurabyan, an MP from Tsarukyan faction who is heading Pan-Armenian National Movement, and insisted the chair of the parliament’s standing committee for European integration Naira Zohrabyan should be nominated for the position of a mayor.