Tuesday
July 31
Armenia, Indonesia discuss tourism development
Armenia, Indonesia discuss tourism development
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on Monday received a delegation, led deputy chairman Mahyudin Mansur Mante of the People’s Consultative Assembly of Indonesia.

The Armenian deputy PM expressed readiness to make efforts toward making bilateral relations grow deeper, and expressed the hope that the respective discussed formats would be brought to fruition in the near future, the press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The vice speaker of the Indonesian legislature, for his part, underscored the deepening of bilateral relations in political and economic domains, and stressed that the two countries need to make efforts toward the development of their trade and economic relations.

Speaking about the avenues for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, Mahyudin Mansur Mante noted that they see the settlement of this conflict solely within the framework of peace talks.

In addition, the parties discussed the chances of signing a memorandum on promoting trade and economic relations, and deepening ties between the two countries by way of tourism.

At the end of the talk, the deputy chairman of the People’s Consultative Assembly of Indonesia formally invited Armenia’s deputy PM for a visit to his country.
