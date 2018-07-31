Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan refuses to conduct OSCE monitoring in Nakhichevan direction

Azerbaijan refuses to hold OSCE monitoring in the in the direction of Nakhichevan.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, stated the aforesaid at a press briefing on Tuesday.

In his words, the Armenian side attaches importance to OSCE monitoring, since it can be a deterrent.

Yerevan has petitioned to Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, with a request for conducting OSCE monitoring also in the direction of Nakhichevan; but Azerbaijan refuses to conduct monitoring in that direction.

Several months ago, Azerbaijan had begun actively moving forward in the neutral zone, in the direction of Nakhichevan. Moreover, it was representing its movements in the neutral zone as “liberation” of territories.