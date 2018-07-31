News
De Mistura: Meeting on Syria Constitutional Committee was useful
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The meeting with the guarantor countries of the ceasefire in Syria on the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee was useful, special envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura told reporters.

The second and final day of the high-level international meeting on Syria is held on Tuesday, TASS reported.

The agreement on the formation of the constitutional committee was reached on the results of the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue, held in Sochi on January 30.

This structure, together with de Mistura, should prepare proposals for drafting the country's constitution. There should be 150 candidates: 100 of them represent the government and the internal (moderate) opposition, and 50 - candidates from the external opposition. The UN emissary suggested that the future advisory body should not consist of over 50 people.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
