Armenian MFA: Any arms supply to Azerbaijan is problematic
Armenian MFA: Any arms supply to Azerbaijan is problematic
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia continues to monitor the situation over the supply of arms from Slovakia to Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, this issue has also been raised within the OSCE.

Asked to comment about arms deliveries to Azerbaijan by Russia and Belarus, Tigran Balayan says that the problem is in the spotlight of the Armenian side.

“Arms deliveries from Slovakia are a violation of international law. As for other countries, our possibilities are limited, since there are no mechanisms of influence. We insist that any supply of weapons to Azerbaijan is problematic given its unpredictable behavior and violation of human rights in the country itself,” Tigran Balayan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
