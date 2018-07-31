Armenia Parliament speaker, visiting Italy president discuss cooperation

YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) President Ara Babloyan on Tuesday met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who is in Armenia on state visit. The meeting was held in an extended format, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
First, the parliament speaker expressed the hope that Mattarella’s visit will give a new impetus to Armenian-Italian relations.
Next, Babloyan reflected on the development of bilateral parliamentary diplomacy, promoting of the activities of parliamentary friendship groups, and the need for effective cooperation at interparliamentary platforms.
Also, the NA chairman expressed the hope that the Italian senate will ratify the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as soon as possible, stressed that the Armenian community of Italy as well as the shared values unite the two countries and further strengthen their relations, and lauded Italy’s balanced position on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process.
The Italian president, for his part, expressed willingness to promote friendly relations and cooperation between Italy and Armenia. In addition, he underscored the invigorating of cooperation at interparliamentary platforms, the joint work by parliamentary friendship groups, as well as mutually beneficial cooperation, and noted that they will assist in the ratification of CEPA.