Singapore tops average Internet connection speed rankings
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The British site, which assesses the quality of the Internet connection, has revealed the rating of countries according to speed of Internet, EuroPulse reported.

Singapore tops the list, leaving behind Sweden and Denmark. Norway ranked fourth, followed by Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Hungary. Russia this year took 47th place.

Data was collected for 12 months in 200 countries and regions - experts watched how long it would take to download a movie of 5GB with an average connection speed in the country.

According to the source, the average speed of Internet connection in the world has grown by 23% within the year.
