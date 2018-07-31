News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 31
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenian-Italian cultural heritage preservation center opens in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Armenian-Italian cultural heritage preservation center opens in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Culture

YEREVAN. –Together with President Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nune Sarkissian, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who is in Armenia on state visit—and together with his daughter, Laura Mattarella—on Tuesday attended, at the National Gallery of Armenia, the official opening of the Armenian-Italian Regional Center for Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage.

Also, the two presidents unveiled the nameplate of this center and toured the area, press office of the President of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The center was established by the joint initiative of the Armenian and the Italian sides, and it aims to implement regional programs toward preserving and restoring cultural heritage.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news