Armenian-Italian cultural heritage preservation center opens in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. –Together with President Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nune Sarkissian, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who is in Armenia on state visit—and together with his daughter, Laura Mattarella—on Tuesday attended, at the National Gallery of Armenia, the official opening of the Armenian-Italian Regional Center for Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage.
Also, the two presidents unveiled the nameplate of this center and toured the area, press office of the President of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The center was established by the joint initiative of the Armenian and the Italian sides, and it aims to implement regional programs toward preserving and restoring cultural heritage.