Argument between Russian soldiers in Gyumri ends with scuffle, there are injured

An argument and a subsequent brawl took place Monday in Armenia’s Shirak Province.
At around 12։50am, police received a call from the Gyumri town hospital that a person with injuries and under the influence of alcohol was admitted to the medical facility from a boarding house in Gyumri.
According to shamshyan.com, prior to the police officers’ arrival at this hospital, however, another call was received from this medical facility that another person with injuries and under the influence of alcohol also was admitted to the hospital; but from an adjacent boarding house.
Police found out that the injured were Russian citizens Denis Makiev, 34, and Pavel Romanov, 36. It was ascertained that they had argued with each other at the courtyard of the said boarding houses, and then had hit one another. Subsequently, Makiev had hit several times the doors of a car belonging to Egor Kibalchich, 35, who resides in the military district of Gyumri.
As per the source, Makiev and Romanov are officers serving in a Russian military unit, whereas Kibalchich is an officer serving in the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri.