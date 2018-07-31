CSTO has no information about Armenia's request to withdraw Khachaturov

The CSTO leadership have no information about whether Armenia sent an official request to withdraw Yuri Khachaturov from the post of Secretary General, CSTO deputy secretary Valery Semerikov told RIA Novosti.

“I have no information that the Armenian side has sent an official document over the acting secretary general,” the deputy secretary noted.

According to him, in the case of such a request from the Armenian side, the procedure for coordination with all CSTO member states will have to be conducted.

“The Collective Security Council decides,” Semerikov said, explaining that the duration of this process depends on how the CSTO member states will conduct the coordination procedure and who will be involved in it.

According to Russian MFA, in accordance with CSTO rules of procedure, Armenian side should officially initiate the withdrawal of its citizen from the post of the CSTO Secretary General, if the decision on this was made in Yerevan.