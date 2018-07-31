India PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 million mark

Besides record-setting followers on Twitter and Facebook, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday acclaimed yet another milestone after his YouTube channel crossed a million subscribers, NDTV reported.
"Another testimony of the common people's love and affection for Honourable PM Narendra Modi. Number of subscribers on his YouTube channel has crossed the 1 million bar," Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda tweeted.
Prime Minister Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter with over 43 million followers. He also has 43 million followers on Facebook.