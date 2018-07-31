News
Fish swim next to patients in flooded Indian hospital
Heavy rain and floods have claimed at least 537 lives during the monsoon season in India, Sky News reported.

All the deaths have happened in six of the country's 29 states and 13 people are reported missing.

Patients uploaded videos on social media of fish swimming in the intensive care unit of a government hospital in Patna, the capital of Bihar, after heavy downpours over the weekend.

Until now across the country the rainfall has been at the lower end of the normal range in the first half of the season.
