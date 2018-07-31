News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 31
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Inspections to begin in Yerevan City supermarkets
Inspections to begin in Yerevan City supermarkets
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Inspections will soon begin in Yerevan City supermarket chain, the head of the State Food Safety Service Georgy Avetisyan said during his Facebook press conference at Azatutyun radio station.

According to him, the Service also plans inspections in public catering facilities, including those owned by famous people.

In case of violations, the amount of fines is from 100 to 300 thousand drams. According to Avetisyan, they have no goals to impose fines, but to assist business entities in correcting the mistakes that will be found.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Dollar loses value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, increased in the country…
 PM on economic monopolies in Armenia: We shall not have abuse of dominant position
Nikol Pashinyan on Monday chaired a respective consultation…
 Dollar goes down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Armenia PM to gasoline importers: There is no longer political barrier in country
We are now working on the tax legislation amendment, so we try making the arena more appealing for investments…
 Armenia starts discussions on 2019 State Budget draft
The debates are held at the Ministry of Finance…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news