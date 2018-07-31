Inspections to begin in Yerevan City supermarkets

YEREVAN. – Inspections will soon begin in Yerevan City supermarket chain, the head of the State Food Safety Service Georgy Avetisyan said during his Facebook press conference at Azatutyun radio station.

According to him, the Service also plans inspections in public catering facilities, including those owned by famous people.

In case of violations, the amount of fines is from 100 to 300 thousand drams. According to Avetisyan, they have no goals to impose fines, but to assist business entities in correcting the mistakes that will be found.