NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 31.07.2018

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov who faces charges in Armenia has not applied to the organization with a request for assistance in finding solution to the situation in which he occurred, Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov said.

He also added that the CSTO leadership has no information about whether Armenia sent an official request to withdraw Khachaturov from the post.

Speaking during a briefing, spokesperson for Armenian MFA Tigran Balayan said it is Armenia's right to initiate the change of the CSTO Secretary General and added that Khachaturov remains in office, although he faces charges in Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend the opening of the UN General Assembly session, spokesperson for Armenian MFA Tigran Balayan said during the weeklybriefing.

He added that a number of meetings will be held during the visit.

“Among them probably [a meeting] with President Donald Trump. There is no final agreement yet,” he said.

The state visit of the Italian president to Armenia continues. On Tuesday. Accompanied by President Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nune Sarkissian, Sergio Mattarella paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan.

The Armenian and Italian presidents paid tribute to the genocide victims, laid a wreath to the monument, and placed flowers at the Eternal Flame to the memory of the innocent victims of this tragedy.

Mattarella awarded his Armenian counterpart with Italy’s highest medal of honor.

Vardan Bostanjyan, a member of the “Tsarukyan” faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, has written a petition to renounce his parliamentary mandate.

Bostanjyan on Monday said even though the “Tsarukyan” Faction had not made a statement yet, he saw elements of political persecution in the recent arrest of second President Robert Kocharyan.

A nine-year-old Armenian child was among the victims of the fire in a house in Sochi that claimed the lives of eight people.

Four ethnic Armenians who were killed in a fire were identified on Monday, among them is Eva Barseghyan, 9.

Another Armenian man was injured.

US President Donald Trump said he would meet with Iran’s leader Hassan Rouhani “anytime they want” and without preconditions.

“No preconditions,” he said. “If they want to meet, I’ll meet.”

The US president added, however, that Iran should not be allowed to have nuclear weapons.