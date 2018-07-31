Georgia to hold presidential election on October 28

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili is discussing the date of an early presidential election with Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, the Georgian presidential administration said on Tuesday, Interfax reported.
According to Georgia's Channel 1 and presidential and government sources, Georgia will hold the election on October 28, and the president will soon formally announce the election date at a special press briefing.
Electoral legislation requires that the presidential campaign begin as soon as the date is formally announced. Several opposition candidates have already started canvassing.
The ruling party Georgian Dream has yet to name a candidate.
Margvelashvili has said he might run for reelection.