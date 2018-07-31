The California Courier: The Cult of Personality in Azerbaijan: Idolizing Former President Heydar Aliyev

Superintendent accused of pooping on high school track

Facebook has identified ongoing political influence campaign

Egyptian poet gets 3 years for insulting security forces

Nikol Pashinyan and Pashinyan discuss upcoming summit of Francophonie

Turkish court rejects U.S. pastor's appeal

Spy agencies suspect North Korea building new missiles

Lavrov: Events, taking place in Armenia, contradict statements of country's new leadership

Georgia to hold presidential election on October 28

Lawyers of Robert Kocharyan to submit complaint against decision to remand him to Appeal Court on August 1

Armen Sarkissian receives UNICEF representative in Armenia

India PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 million mark

Rouhani cautions EU to take action in support of nuclear seal in short time left

New IPhone 9 could support multiple SIM cards

Fish swim next to patients in flooded Indian hospital

Representatives of Austrian MFA visit Mekhitarist Congregation in Vienna

Trump explains need to strengthen security measures on southern border

Armenian PM signs decree to set up commission for Francophonie summit

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Inspections to begin in Yerevan City supermarkets

Armenia PM, visiting Italy president confer on development of collaboration (PHOTOS)

Transparency International concerned over Azerbaijani lobbyists’ behavior in UK

Travelblog presents new film about Armenia

Armenia PM to RFI: If I try to alone determine my future steps, I will appear before a risk

CSTO has no information about Armenia's request to withdraw Khachaturov

Singapore tops average Internet connection speed rankings

Armenia Parliament speaker, visiting Italy president discuss cooperation

Argument between Russian soldiers in Gyumri ends with scuffle, there are injured

Khachaturov did not ask CSTO for help in relation to charges in Armenia

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Japan

De Mistura: Meeting on Syria Constitutional Committee was useful

Armenian-Italian cultural heritage preservation center opens in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia President awarded with Italy’s highest medal of honor

Armenia MOD briefs OSCE diplomat on situation at border, line of contact with Azerbaijan

Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia chooses its candidate for Yerevan mayor

Armenia MFA: Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting not an end in itself

Armenian MFA: Any arms supply to Azerbaijan is problematic

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan refuses to conduct OSCE monitoring in Nakhichevan direction

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan does not permit ICRC representatives to visit Armenian captive

Armenia, Italy presidents pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Armenia: Turkey shows no readiness to normalize relations without preconditions

MFA: Possibility of Pashinyan-Trump meeting is being discussed

Armenia MP writes petition to give up parliamentary seat

Armenia MFA: Yuri Khachaturov is still CSTO Secretary General

South, North Korea army generals hold talks

Armenia PM designates chief advisor

Armenia, Indonesia discuss tourism development

Newspaper: Armenia PM is fond of official office to be returned to President

Trump says ready to meet Iran’s Rouhani

Parents angered by religion-related questions in Istanbul Armenian schools’ exams

Trump: Washington will not lift sanctions on Moscow

German FM: Membership for Western Balkans in EU’s interest

29 people arrested for 'economic disruption'

Teen drowns in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

Armenians killed in Sochi fire identified

Italian President visits Matenadaran (PHOTOS)

China says door to US talks open

Armenian President hopes that Italy will soon ratify Armenia-EU agreement

Pompeo: US to invest $113 million in Indo-Pacific region

Armenian MFA: 4 ethnic Armenians are among Sochi fire victims

Armenian Embassy in Russia requests relevant authorities to find out cause of Gor Hovakimyan's death

Armenia Ombudsman: No information about Armenian in Azerbaijani captivity

Italy president: Karabakh conflict has political solution only

Lavrov: Russia keeps its global military presence to further support its defensive capacity

Presidents of Armenia and Italy make a statement for the press

Japan to withdraw air defense systems after threat reduction from North Korea

WP: Trump complains about “shouting” journalists

Fatal car crash occurs in Armenia’s Aragatsotn

Sochi fire: Workers reportedly killed by distillery explosion

Dollar loses value in Armenia

PM on economic monopolies in Armenia: We shall not have abuse of dominant position

Armenian criminal authority detained at Dubai airport

MOD: Armenia to participate in NATO military exercises in Georgia

Man injured in Yerevan glass workshop explosion dies 4 days later

4 people injured in Chinese helicopter crash

Turkey opposition politician: We need to see this hand, which Armenia has extended, as historic opportunity

The Guardian: British FM refers to his Chinese wife as Japanese

Italy president arrives in Armenia

Grigoryan visits China, discuses launching solar cells’ manufacturing in Armenia

Iran’s MFA: Talks with today’s US are impossible

Sevan Startup Summit ends with 6 prize-winners

Parisien: 7 injured in France shooting

Armenian actor to run for Yerevan mayor’s seat

Armenia citizen dies in Russia fire

Body of 6-year-old child found after extinguishing fire in Yerevan

Tragic accident in Armenia’s Goris, one soldier dies

Driver dies on the spot as car collides with roadside stones in Armenia, turns upside down

Presidential, parliamentary voting kicks off in Zimbabwe

ADB imposes no specific methodology for Armenia North-South Road Corridor construction

Armenia ex-ruling party to voice developments around second President at international platforms

Car rolls into Armenia gorge, 1 dead

California wildfire death toll reaches 6

No news yet from Armenian in Azerbaijan captivity

Civil Contract Party holds board meeting

US warns Germany, France, UK against bypassing sanctions on Iran

3 injured in Armenia road accident

Turkey boat capsizes, killing 6 people

Ex-head of Volkswagen suspected of tax evasion in Germany