News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 01
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Spy agencies suspect North Korea building new missiles
Spy agencies suspect North Korea building new missiles
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. intelligence officials suspect that North Korea is continuing to build new missiles in the same research facility that manufactured the country’s ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States,  AP reported quoting The Washington Post.

According to the source, new evidence, including satellite photos taken in recent weeks, suggests that work is underway on at least one and possibly two liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles at a research facility in Sanumdong on the outskirts of Pyongyang.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news