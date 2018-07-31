News
Lawyers of Robert Kocharyan to submit complaint against decision to remand him to Appeal Court on August 1
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- The complaint against the decision to remand the Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will be submitted to the Appeal Court on August 1, after midday.

Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Orbelyan noted  that the submission of the complaint has been delayed for technical reasons and will be submitted on August 1 instead of today.

A Yerevan court has remanded former President Robert Kocharyan into custody, the ex-president’s attorney Aram Orbelyan told reporters outside the courthouse shortly after midnight, July 28. Kocharyan is charged with paragraph 1 of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code (breaching Constitutional order).
Armenia 2nd President’s legal defender: Decision to declare state of emergency is in line with law
The constitutional institution has not been eliminated in the country, and the new one has not been created…
 Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: We can’t figure out connection between charged article and specific actions
Under the Constitutional Law and the European Convention on Human Rights, you can’t summon a person as a witness if you know that he is a suspect…
 MFA: Armenia proposes CSTO partner states to start Secretary General replacement process
A charge has been brought in the country, against Collective Security Treaty Organization chief Yuri Khachaturov…
 Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: It was clear that this is a directive
I believe the culprits are at the Prosecutor General’s Office, [and] the SIS…
 Armenia 2nd President’s office: Kocharyan’s arrest is unlawful
We demand that he be released immediately…
 Armenia 2nd Presidents’ attorneys present details
A capital city Yerevan court remanded Robert Kocharyan in custody for two months…
