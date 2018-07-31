Lawyers of Robert Kocharyan to submit complaint against decision to remand him to Appeal Court on August 1

YEREVAN.- The complaint against the decision to remand the Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will be submitted to the Appeal Court on August 1, after midday.

Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Orbelyan noted that the submission of the complaint has been delayed for technical reasons and will be submitted on August 1 instead of today.

A Yerevan court has remanded former President Robert Kocharyan into custody, the ex-president’s attorney Aram Orbelyan told reporters outside the courthouse shortly after midnight, July 28. Kocharyan is charged with paragraph 1 of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code (breaching Constitutional order).