Wednesday
August 01
Nikol Pashinyan and Pashinyan discuss upcoming summit of Francophonie
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Bilateral cooperation between Armenia and the International Organisation of La Francophonie was discussed during the phone conversation between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Michaëlle Jean, Secretary General of La Francophonie, the PM's Office reported.

Noting the special nature of the relations, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) discussed the preparations for the forthcoming summit of the leaders of countries and governments of the member states of the OIF on October 11-12 in Yerevan.

The parties also discussed the program of the visit of the OIF General Secretary to Yerevan on September 10-13, within which Michaëlle Jean will take part in the 11th conference of non-governmental international organizations.
