Eight men rape pregnant goat in India

Eight men accused of gang-raping a pregnant goat with such brutality that it later died from its injuries, are being hunted by police in northern India, Daily Mail reported.

The men reportedly stole the goat in a village outside of Nuh, some 45 miles south of New Delhi on Wednesday, beat the animal and took turns in sexually assaulting it.

The owner of the goat claims he caught the men in the act and together with some of his neighbours, was able to restrain and 'thrash' three of the alleged culprits before they fled.

The owner of the goat said he lashed out at the man, who fled his home. When the goat died a few hours later, Mr Khan filed a police complaint.