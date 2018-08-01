Armenia MFA extends condolences on Russia journalists’ death in Central African Republic

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia has expressed condolences on the death of the Russian journalists in Central African Republic (CAR).
“Sincere condolences to the families, relatives, and colleagues of the Russian journalists killed in CAR,” reads the respective message posted on the MFA Twitter account. “We hope that all the guilty will be punished as soon as possible.”
Three Russian citizen journalists were killed in Central African Republic, and yet under unknown circumstances.
According to preliminary information, however, they could have been killed in an attack to commit theft.