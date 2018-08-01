News
OSCE mission to conduct monitoring of ceasefire regime on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On August 2, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the northwestern direction of the Hadrut region, Artsakh’s foreign ministry reported.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
