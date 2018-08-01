News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 01
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Argument and scuffle in Yerevan, suspect is MP’s son
Argument and scuffle in Yerevan, suspect is MP’s son
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An argument and a subsequent brawl took place Monday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. 

At around 8pm, police received a call from Yerevan resident Artak V., 34, who informed that a person had argued with him in an alley, and then this person had punched and kicked him—causing him injuries. Subsequently, as per Artak V., this person had deliberately damaged the side-view mirrors and a door of his car. 

According to shamshyan.com, police found out that the person who Artak V. reported about is Askanaz Vardapetyan, 23, the son of MP Tachat Vardapetyan.

Later, Askanaz Vardapetyan turned himself in to the police.  

A report is being prepared on this incident. 

Forensic examinations have been commissioned. 

As per the source, Artak V. was operating the said car as a taxi.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Car crashes into iron gate in Armenia, one dead (PHOTOS)
Two of the injured are brothers…
 Eight men rape pregnant goat in India
Argument between Russian soldiers in Gyumri ends with scuffle, there are injured
And they were under the influence of alcohol…
 Teen drowns in Armenia’s Lake Sevan
They took out the dead body of N. N. (born in 2001) of the lake...
 Armenians killed in Sochi fire identified
Another Armenian, Arthur Barseghyan (1951) is injured...
 Armenian MFA: 4 ethnic Armenians are among Sochi fire victims
Another Armenian is injured...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news