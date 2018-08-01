Argument and scuffle in Yerevan, suspect is MP’s son

An argument and a subsequent brawl took place Monday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
At around 8pm, police received a call from Yerevan resident Artak V., 34, who informed that a person had argued with him in an alley, and then this person had punched and kicked him—causing him injuries. Subsequently, as per Artak V., this person had deliberately damaged the side-view mirrors and a door of his car.
According to shamshyan.com, police found out that the person who Artak V. reported about is Askanaz Vardapetyan, 23, the son of MP Tachat Vardapetyan.
Later, Askanaz Vardapetyan turned himself in to the police.
A report is being prepared on this incident.
Forensic examinations have been commissioned.
As per the source, Artak V. was operating the said car as a taxi.