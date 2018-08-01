Armenia tank crews maintain top spot

YEREVAN. – The second individual start of the Armenian military tank crews took place Tuesday at the Tank Biathlon of the continuing International Army Games.
The Armenian tank crewmen easily overcame all the barriers, hit four of the five targets, and crossed the finish line in second place—coming after Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As a result of the two individual competitions, however, the tank crews from Armenia still retain the top spot in their group.